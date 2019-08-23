Guest Book View Sign Service Information Columbia Presbyterian Church 805 SE Columbia Ridge Dr Vancouver, WA 98664 Service 11:00 AM Columbia Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



CATHARINE BEALL BYRD

August 23, 1929 ˜ August 19, 2019



Catharine was the eldest child of 3, born to Joe and Catherine Beall who ran a seed peanut company in rural Alabama. She had many memories of working for her father while she went to school, of the farmers who couldn’t read or write, of the long hot days of harvest, and many homes without running water. Her sister, Jobie, says when they would get up to no good, one of Catharine’s many talents was to never get in trouble.

Catharine was a good student and went to Auburn University, where she met the tall and handsome Bill Byrd, who would become her husband of 69 years - after eloping while still in school. (THAT is a story!). Eldest sons, Bill (the 3’rd) and Bob, were born in Alabama. Daughter Vassar and son Joe arrived after the family had moved to California. Only a couple years later they settled for good in Vancouver, WA where she and Bill raised their family.

Catharine was a very involved mother, volunteering countless hours in school, with the Girl Scouts, driving and chaperoning after school sports and activities. Throughout her life, she remained very close with her parents and sister, and the family visited Alabama often. Missing her college degree, she went back to school when she was in her mid-40s and graduated Summa cum laude with an accounting degree from University of Portland. She remained a rabid Auburn football fan her entire life; her only regret about living in the Pacific NW was that no one seemed to really CARE about football here.

Catharine loved traveling with Bill and they visited many countries together. She worked with him in the Volkesport association. She volunteered with Friends of Hospice for decades, raising thousands of dollars for end of life care. Catharine was very involved in Columbia Presbyterian Church, and had the same close group of friends in a bible study class for years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bill, Catharine leaves behind her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Service to be held at Columbia Presbyterian Church at 11:00a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019.

Remembrances to Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington.

Please sign her guest book @

Catharine was the eldest child of 3, born to Joe and Catherine Beall who ran a seed peanut company in rural Alabama. She had many memories of working for her father while she went to school, of the farmers who couldn’t read or write, of the long hot days of harvest, and many homes without running water. Her sister, Jobie, says when they would get up to no good, one of Catharine’s many talents was to never get in trouble.Catharine was a good student and went to Auburn University, where she met the tall and handsome Bill Byrd, who would become her husband of 69 years - after eloping while still in school. (THAT is a story!). Eldest sons, Bill (the 3’rd) and Bob, were born in Alabama. Daughter Vassar and son Joe arrived after the family had moved to California. Only a couple years later they settled for good in Vancouver, WA where she and Bill raised their family.Catharine was a very involved mother, volunteering countless hours in school, with the Girl Scouts, driving and chaperoning after school sports and activities. Throughout her life, she remained very close with her parents and sister, and the family visited Alabama often. Missing her college degree, she went back to school when she was in her mid-40s and graduated Summa cum laude with an accounting degree from University of Portland. She remained a rabid Auburn football fan her entire life; her only regret about living in the Pacific NW was that no one seemed to really CARE about football here.Catharine loved traveling with Bill and they visited many countries together. She worked with him in the Volkesport association. She volunteered with Friends of Hospice for decades, raising thousands of dollars for end of life care. Catharine was very involved in Columbia Presbyterian Church, and had the same close group of friends in a bible study class for years.Preceded in death by her husband, Bill, Catharine leaves behind her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.Service to be held at Columbia Presbyterian Church at 11:00a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019.Remembrances to Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close