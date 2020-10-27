CASIMIR ROBERT SPROUFFSKE
January 1, 1956 ˜ October 22, 2020
Casimir Robert Sprouffske died Oct. 22, 2020, at his Vancouver, WA, home surrounded by family. Cas was born in John Day, OR, on Jan. 1, 1956, to Frieda and Adam Sprouffske.
Cas was known as a kind, generous and loving man by all who knew him. He enjoyed cooking for family, gardening, and spending time with his wife and the dogs. We all have a hole in our hearts but know he is watching over each of us. He will be missed tremendously.
Cas is survived by his wife, Judi; daughters, Cassie and Michelle; sons, Matt, Jason and wife, Jessica, Andrew and wife, Megan. Cas’ grandchildren include Hyacinth, Gabriel, Ethan, Deaglan, Hadley and Desiree.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
