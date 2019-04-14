Obituary Guest Book View Sign



CARROLL COPPLE MCDANIEL

May 28, 1927 ˜ April 4, 2019



Carroll Copple McDaniel passed away on April 4, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on May 28, 1927 in Hutchinson, MN. She was raised and graduated high school in Brownton, MN.

In 1945, Carroll lived for a short time in New York City while working for American Airlines. She returned home and earned her Teaching Certificate at St. Cloud Teacher College and taught in Fairfax, MN. Carroll then joined the Rocky Mt. Teacher’s Agency and applied for teaching positions on the West Coast.

In 1949, she moved to Astoria, OR and took a position teaching 7th grade Social Studies and PE. This is where she met Robert Copple and they married in 1951. She earned her Master’s degree from Portland State University, while raising their 4 daughters. They moved to Camas, WA in 1958 and she taught 5th grade for 23 years in the Camas School District before retiring.

Carroll traveled to many places around the world. She spent years being a snowbird, with her dog, Lexie, at her 2nd home in Sun City West, AZ.

Carroll was an excellent cook and fabulous hostess to anyone that would visit. As a 4-H member in high school, she placed 1st in county, regional and state competitions for complete meals and her pies. Therefore, she was most famous for her homemade pies and was always required to bring at least one to any gathering.

Above all else, she loved her family and this meant the most to her.

Carroll is survived by her sister, Shirley Schramm (David); daughters, Patty Cooper (Mark), Cinde Edwards (Rick), Stacie Blomdahl (Kevin) and Lisa Copple (Denise); grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Joseph, Michelle, Terrin, Adrienne and Janelle; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Copple; her second husband, Clifford McDaniel; son-in-law, Ken; and granddaughter, Nicole.

Her service will be held at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1206 NE Birch St., Camas, WA on Sat., April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

