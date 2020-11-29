I only knew Carrie through her son and my good friend Ron Winter.

Carrie gave Ron a lawn mower to give to me a little while ago. So generous. It's been a few years since then. I still use it. I always thank her through my prayers every time I start it up to mow our grass areas. I have met both of her daughters, her son Ron of coarse and his son Dean. All very nice people. I am sure it is because of the upbringing Carrie gave them. I often walk past her house and enjoy the beautiful garden with so many wonderful roses. I has seen and talked with her many times while my walking took me by her house.

I wish to express my condolences to her family.

Rick Patten

Friend