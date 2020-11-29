1/1
Carrie Winter
CARRIE (DeJONG) WINTER
December 1931 ˜ November 2020

Carrie (DeJong) Winter departed her life here and left for heaven, the place she longed to be, Nov. 24, 2020. She was 88 years old and her body simply wore out due in part to the effects of a stroke in 2012.
She was born and raised in Lynden, WA, to John and Carolina DeJong, who immigrated from Holland. She met and married Arthur Winter Sept. 9, 1949, and moved to Vancouver, WA, where she lived in the same home for over 67 years and where she raised her family.
Her faith, her church and her family were at the center of her life. She loved gardening and working in her beautiful 45-bush rose garden. Even with arthritic knees and back, she managed to maneuver using her kneeling bench. She would say, “I’m really slow compared to what I used to be, but at least I am doing what I can.” She was a determined woman and never let her declining body, riddled with pain, keep her from trying the best she could right up until the very end.
Carrie spent hundreds of hours giving to causes important to her; she was a wedding coordinator, she volunteered at girls and boys clubs and at the VA Hospital, she worked for years with Providence Festival of Trees and she loved to encourage and support young mothers by caring for their children. She was an active member of Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver for over 30 years; a place where she found comfort, friendships and encouragement and where she worked in the nursery.
Carrie is survived by her daughters, Carol Winter-Behn, Portland, OR, and Colleen Winter Galbraith, Redondo Beach, WA; son, Ron Winter, Vancouver; and brother, Al (Peggy) DeJong, Vancouver. She retired from Kaiser Permanente in 1997 and her life then revolved around her grandchildren, Dominic (Sara) Winter, Lakewood, WA, Debi Winter Ballard (Ben), South Dakota and Dane (Bre’) Winter, Vancouver; and great-grandchildren, Ben, Gauge, Brooks, Grey and Lilly Ballard, and Xisela and Richard Guerrero.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; sister, Betty Eaton; and brothers, Ed and Paul DeJong.
She will be buried in a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery where she will join Art. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Crossroads Community Church. At her request, there will be no funeral.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 29, 2020
She was a true lady. Know all of you will miss her greatly. She is with her "Arty" at the feet of Jesus
Krista Daniel
Friend
November 29, 2020
I only knew Carrie through her son and my good friend Ron Winter.
Carrie gave Ron a lawn mower to give to me a little while ago. So generous. It's been a few years since then. I still use it. I always thank her through my prayers every time I start it up to mow our grass areas. I have met both of her daughters, her son Ron of coarse and his son Dean. All very nice people. I am sure it is because of the upbringing Carrie gave them. I often walk past her house and enjoy the beautiful garden with so many wonderful roses. I has seen and talked with her many times while my walking took me by her house.
I wish to express my condolences to her family.
Rick Patten
Friend
