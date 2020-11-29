CARRIE (DeJONG) WINTER
December 1931 ˜ November 2020
Carrie (DeJong) Winter departed her life here and left for heaven, the place she longed to be, Nov. 24, 2020. She was 88 years old and her body simply wore out due in part to the effects of a stroke in 2012.
She was born and raised in Lynden, WA, to John and Carolina DeJong, who immigrated from Holland. She met and married Arthur Winter Sept. 9, 1949, and moved to Vancouver, WA, where she lived in the same home for over 67 years and where she raised her family.
Her faith, her church and her family were at the center of her life. She loved gardening and working in her beautiful 45-bush rose garden. Even with arthritic knees and back, she managed to maneuver using her kneeling bench. She would say, “I’m really slow compared to what I used to be, but at least I am doing what I can.” She was a determined woman and never let her declining body, riddled with pain, keep her from trying the best she could right up until the very end.
Carrie spent hundreds of hours giving to causes important to her; she was a wedding coordinator, she volunteered at girls and boys clubs and at the VA Hospital, she worked for years with Providence Festival of Trees and she loved to encourage and support young mothers by caring for their children. She was an active member of Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver for over 30 years; a place where she found comfort, friendships and encouragement and where she worked in the nursery.
Carrie is survived by her daughters, Carol Winter-Behn, Portland, OR, and Colleen Winter Galbraith, Redondo Beach, WA; son, Ron Winter, Vancouver; and brother, Al (Peggy) DeJong, Vancouver. She retired from Kaiser Permanente in 1997 and her life then revolved around her grandchildren, Dominic (Sara) Winter, Lakewood, WA, Debi Winter Ballard (Ben), South Dakota and Dane (Bre’) Winter, Vancouver; and great-grandchildren, Ben, Gauge, Brooks, Grey and Lilly Ballard, and Xisela and Richard Guerrero.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; sister, Betty Eaton; and brothers, Ed and Paul DeJong.
She will be buried in a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery where she will join Art. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Crossroads Community Church. At her request, there will be no funeral.
