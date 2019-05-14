CARRIE LEE SCHMITZ
January 13, 1952 ˜ May 7, 2019
Carrie Lee Schmitz, embarked on the greatest journey of all on May 7th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. After a courageous 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Carrie passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Betty and Paul Kanooth on Jan. 13th, 1952 in Vancouver, WA. Carrie graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1970.
On Jan. 31, 1990, she began working for the Head Start program where she discovered her passion of Early Childhood Education. Carrie would later go on to get her Bachelors degree from Western Washington University, concentrating on Early Childhood Education. Over the coarse of 25 years in education, Carrie touched so many lives, and will be greatly missed by so many people.
Carrie leaves behind two sons, Allen (Angel) and Clayton Schmitz; and grandchildren, Connor and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kirk Schmitz.
We will be having a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Fri., May, 17 for Carrie Lee Schmitz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ridgefield, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 14, 2019