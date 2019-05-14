Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Lee Schmitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CARRIE LEE SCHMITZ

January 13, 1952 ˜ May 7, 2019



Carrie Lee Schmitz, embarked on the greatest journey of all on May 7th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. After a courageous 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Carrie passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Betty and Paul Kanooth on Jan. 13th, 1952 in Vancouver, WA. Carrie graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1970.

On Jan. 31, 1990, she began working for the Head Start program where she discovered her passion of Early Childhood Education. Carrie would later go on to get her Bachelors degree from Western Washington University, concentrating on Early Childhood Education. Over the coarse of 25 years in education, Carrie touched so many lives, and will be greatly missed by so many people.

Carrie leaves behind two sons, Allen (Angel) and Clayton Schmitz; and grandchildren, Connor and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kirk Schmitz.

We will be having a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Fri., May, 17 for Carrie Lee Schmitz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ridgefield, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Carrie Lee Schmitz, embarked on the greatest journey of all on May 7th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. After a courageous 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Carrie passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Betty and Paul Kanooth on Jan. 13th, 1952 in Vancouver, WA. Carrie graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1970.On Jan. 31, 1990, she began working for the Head Start program where she discovered her passion of Early Childhood Education. Carrie would later go on to get her Bachelors degree from Western Washington University, concentrating on Early Childhood Education. Over the coarse of 25 years in education, Carrie touched so many lives, and will be greatly missed by so many people.Carrie leaves behind two sons, Allen (Angel) and Clayton Schmitz; and grandchildren, Connor and Liam.She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kirk Schmitz.We will be having a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Fri., May, 17 for Carrie Lee Schmitz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ridgefield, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close