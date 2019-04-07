|
CAROLYN RUTH LEHMAN
July 28, 1924 ˜ March 21, 2019
Carolyn Ruth Lehman passed away peacefully at her home in Olympia, WA on March 21, 2019.
She loved her family, friends and being active in the First Presbyterian Church when she lived in Vancouver, WA.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Rick (Brenda) Lehman of Olympia and Ken Lehman of Spokane, WA; and daughters, Ruth Lehman of Olympia and Marie (Gary) Bricker of Kea’au, HI.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Fort Vancouver Barracks Post Cemetery on Fourth Plain in Vancouver.
To share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019