CAROLYN PROPSTRA

1933 ˜ 2019



Carolyn Propstra of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at Touchmark at Fairway Village with family by her side. She was born in Spokane, WA in 1933 to Al and Pauline Arnold.

Carolyn worked for the Holland Corporation for 30 years. She was a hand quilter and loved to read.

Carolyn married George Propstra in 1992. They enjoyed traveling but then decided to give back to the community; they donated a baseball field to Hudson Bay High School and a swimming pool to the schools. They felt it was very important that elementary kids had swimming lessons. Also, Propstra Square and the Bell Tower gave them much joy.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Brett Olson; and sister, Darlene Cunlisk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Stephen; and brother, Allen Arnold.

The family would like to thank Touchmark and Hospice for all their support and kindness.

Donations may be made to Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

Per Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no service.

