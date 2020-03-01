CAROLYN MARCELLA GRIMM
February 18, 1931 ˜ February 17, 2020
In loving memory of Carolyn M. Grimm who passed peacefully the day before her 89th birthday surrounded by loved ones. She was laid to rest next to her husband Joseph Donald Grimm who preceded her in death November of 2010. They are now together again. She is survived by her step daughter, Lisa Sorenson and her brother, Harold Jones. Preceding her in death were her sisters, Evelyn Ostertag, Betty DeShirlia, brother, Vernon Jones and former husband, Tony Schauer.
Carolyn lived most of her life in Clark County, WA. She worked at Janzen Knitting Mills in the swimsuit division and owned a property management business.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, spending the winter months in Palm Springs and summers boating in the San Juan Islands. She had a great love for animals and supported various local charities. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020