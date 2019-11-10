Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Mae Hanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CAROLYN MAE HANLEY

March 7, 1938 ˜ November 3, 2019



Carolyn Mae Hanley, 81, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 in Battle Ground, WA. She was born March 7, 1938 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1956.

Carolyn enrolled at Clark College where she earned her Associates degree in Horticulture. Soon after that, she began her own business at home and a nursery business for 12 years. Carolyn was frequently seen at her booth at the Farmer’s Market in Vancouver.

She was a talented artist who loved to paint historical scenes. She also was an accomplished seamstress even having made several wedding gowns. Carolyn enjoyed reading for entertainment and had a deep love of her pets. In her retirement, she and her husband, Dale, took many wonderful trips including cruises, RV travels, and trips to the Oregon and Washington beaches.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dale Hanley; eight children: Debbie Fontaine, Diana Thomas, Donna Bahr, Douglas Hanley, Dennis Hanley, Darren Hanley; Ricki Bournival and Floyd (Sandy) Hanley; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Brown; and brother, Glen Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Nellie Hampton; and brother, Lewis Hampton.

There will be a service at the Woodland Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make your contribution to the @ .

Rest in peace dear Carolyn, you are loved

and missed by many. You enriched all our lives.

