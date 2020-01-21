Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Service 10:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



CAROLINE RUTH HERMANSON

November 2, 1935 ˜ January 12, 2020

˜ In Loving Memory ˜



Caroline Ruth Sem was born November 2nd, 1935 in Powers Lake, ND to William and Ruth Sem. She was the youngest of four children. She was raised on the family farm south of Powers Lake and attended rural schools and graduated Powers Lake High School in 1955. She went to nursing school in Fargo, ND and received her LPN license. She then worked as a nurse at Power Lake hospital.

Caroline met her soul mate Byeloth Hermanson and they were married in 1956. They soon had their first of four children, Paul Hermanson, followed later by Gordon Hermanson, Todd Hermanson and 10 years later, Byeloth Hermanson II. Caroline and family lived in Tioga, for a short time, then lived in Powers Lake. In 1964 the family decided to move out west to Vancouver, WA.

Caroline began working for St. Joeseph’s hospital in 1965. She worked in several positions with the hospital for 35 years, until she retired in 2005.

Caroline enjoyed her family and in her free time she loved to volunteer as secretary for the local chapter of Sons of Norway. She also enjoyed shopping, making ceramics and oil painting. She made beautiful lamps, figurines and décor, and paintings her family will cherish forever.

She was an awesome Mother and Grandmother and always took such great care of the family. She never missed a birthday and liked to spoil those she loved. She had a great sense of humor and loved her family dearly.

Caroline is survived by all of her four sons, two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her brother Harlis Sem, and several other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byeloth Hermanson, who passed on August 19th, 1994. They were married for 38 years.

Services to be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10AM. Address is 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684. All acquaintances, family and friends are welcomed to attend. Reception afterwards.



