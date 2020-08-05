

CAROLINA JASSO REYNOLDS

December 21, 1945 ˜ July 30, 2020



Carolina Jasso Reynolds passed away unexpectedly at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center on July 30, 2020 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 74.

She was born Dec. 21, 1945 to Roberto T. and Emma Martinez Jasso in Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico. She entered the United States at 8 years old. She and her family worked farms between McAllen, TX and Ontario, OR as migrant workers helping to support their family. They settled in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met her wonderful husband, Wally in the spring of 1967 and they married on Aug. 8 of the same year (which happens to be Wally’s birthday and she did so they would never forget). They began their family in Twin Falls and then relocated to Ridgefield, WA where they raised their children on a farm and experienced many memories together as a family.

Carolina was a loving and amazing wife, mother and grandmother all the while being feisty and passionate about the people she loved and what she believed in. She was a proud woman and had her own way with words. Carolina was a tenacious soul, with a whole lot of sass, the strength of a warrior and a heart full of love.

She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She had an array of vegetables and flowers, with tomatoes, blueberries, geraniums, roses and irises as favorites.

Carolina loved to sit, soak up the sun and enjoyed saying her daily prayers. She was a proud member of the Local 335 Laborers Union in Vancouver, WA and instilled morals and values including hard work and dedication to family with her children, grandchildren and many others she had connected with over her lifetime. She encouraged her family to strive for better, always finding the lesson or blessing in a situation. Carolina was a strong believer in Jesus Christ Our Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Walton (Wally) T. Reynolds; daughter, Carol Lynn; and granddaughters, Maria (Ian Gaussoin) and Jorja Erwin; daughter, Crystal and Travis Kane; grandchildren, Boston (Nadia) and Brooklyn Bate; extended family, John, Carrie and Maraya Bate; son, Wally Reynolds II and Stacy Marsh; grandchildren, Alysa Marsh and Carmen Reynolds; daughter, Cynthia Reynolds and grandson Sylas Wilcox; and son, Austin Lundy-Reynolds and Devan Utt. She is also survived by two brothers, Pedro and Lydia Jasso, and Jose and Marla Jasso; and two sisters, Emma and Ralph Rodriguez and Maria Jasso along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her eldest son, William (Billy) Joseph Reynolds; grandmother, Rita De La Garza Martinez; parents, Roberto T. and Emma Martinez Jasso; sister, Isabel Vaquera; and brother, Roberto Jasso who was born April 4, 1941 and passed away March 27, 2018. He will be laid to rest with Carolina.

Rosary services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301

The family would like to thank all the staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for their compassionate care.

Please share a memory @ www.columbian/obits



