CAROLE ANN (HALKINRUDE) BRISBANE

Apirl 13, 1940 ˜ March 11, 2019



On April 13, 1940, Carole was born a preemie to Charlotte (Richter) Halkinrude and Louis Halkinrude. She grew up in North Portland, the oldest sister to Shirley (Halkinrude) Cooney and William Halkinrude. Carole graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958. She then worked for Freightliner from 1958 to 1973, ending her career as the Executive Secretary to the President. In 1972, Carole became the mother to her daughter, Michelle. She left Freightliner in 1973 when she decided to become a full-time homemaker.

Carole was elegant, thoughtful and supportive. She was kind and generous, with a loving heart. Carole had a flair for fashion and organization. She was ahead of times with holistic health and a firm believer in metaphysics. She had a passion for angels and flowers. Her hobbies included gardening, decorating and antiquing.

Carole also loved entertaining, known for her marvelous table settings. With Carole as a hostess, no small detail was left behind. No occasion was too small. Even a casual lunch with her was prepared with perfection, and full of laughter, meaningful conversation and endearment.

Carole as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and a faithful friend. She suffered several years with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. She is is now free from pain and will be missed by many loved ones.

Carole is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Michelle Brisbane; sister, Shirley Cooney; brother, William Halkinrude; faithful niece, Debbie Davis; and other extended family.

Remembrances can be made to Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, one of Carole’s favorite places, or Kaiser Permanente Hospice, both located in Portland, OR.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in the Columbarium section.

