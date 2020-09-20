CAROL “C.J.” MONROE
August 16, 1944 ˜ August 29, 2020
C.J. Monroe, age 76, passed on the morning of August 29th in the presence of her loving husband and real estate partner, Paul Monroe. Recently, they were delighted to have celebrated 30 years in the Real Estate business and with the same organization through three name changes, currently known as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services N.W. Together they lived by the philosophy, “if you love your work, you never really work.”
C.J. was a loving, giving, and dependable, hard-working woman whom many looked up to and adored. Known for her warm greeting, “Top of the Day!”, she made the most of everyday and dedicated quality time to family and friends. She was fond of her roots in West Seattle, however, she made a home in Battle Ground, WA where she devoted much of her free time to the Christian Science Reading Room and community activities that benefited children and senior citizens. C.J. Monroe is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul, her three children, Cameron, Kevin, and Patricia, as well as Paul’s children Stacey and Kerri. She lovingly called her 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren her “special garden.” She will be missed by all the hearts she touched. No service will be held at this time.
