CJ was a beloved member of our real estate family and to the clients she served for her 30 years as a Broker. I never was with CJ when she was without a smile and twinkle in her eye and ready to share an anecdote (or 3) . She strived to continually better herself so she could serve her community to the fullest. She was a most-loving and generous human being and we will miss her. Blessings to Paul and her family.

Lorre Jaffe

Coworker