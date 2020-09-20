1/1
Carol "C.J." Monroe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAROL “C.J.” MONROE
August 16, 1944 ˜ August 29, 2020

C.J. Monroe, age 76, passed on the morning of August 29th in the presence of her loving husband and real estate partner, Paul Monroe. Recently, they were delighted to have celebrated 30 years in the Real Estate business and with the same organization through three name changes, currently known as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services N.W. Together they lived by the philosophy, “if you love your work, you never really work.”
C.J. was a loving, giving, and dependable, hard-working woman whom many looked up to and adored. Known for her warm greeting, “Top of the Day!”, she made the most of everyday and dedicated quality time to family and friends. She was fond of her roots in West Seattle, however, she made a home in Battle Ground, WA where she devoted much of her free time to the Christian Science Reading Room and community activities that benefited children and senior citizens. C.J. Monroe is survived by her husband of 36 years, Paul, her three children, Cameron, Kevin, and Patricia, as well as Paul’s children Stacey and Kerri. She lovingly called her 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren her “special garden.” She will be missed by all the hearts she touched. No service will be held at this time.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ina Tichenor
Coworker
September 20, 2020
Oh, Paul, I am so sorry about your loss. You know I loved CJ. She was such a character. I especially loved our picnic lunches at the concerts in the park. Enjoying great company, great music and good food. I just had a two hour lunch with her at Beaches back before the pandemic. I will miss her "top-o-the-day" sunny greetings. Will miss her friendship. My heart is with you my friend.
Sandy Schilaty
Friend
September 20, 2020
CJ was a beloved member of our real estate family and to the clients she served for her 30 years as a Broker. I never was with CJ when she was without a smile and twinkle in her eye and ready to share an anecdote (or 3) . She strived to continually better herself so she could serve her community to the fullest. She was a most-loving and generous human being and we will miss her. Blessings to Paul and her family.
Lorre Jaffe
Coworker
September 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers and love are all way"s with you.
Janice Donovan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved