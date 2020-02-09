Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Luene Ruge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CAROL LUENE RUGE

February 21, 1925 ˜ January 24, 2020



Carol Ruge, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 one month shy of her 95th birthday. She was born in Vancouver, Washington, the only child of Alex and Pearl Vernon, and was a lifelong resident of Vancouver.

Carol married Frank Ruge on April 20, 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage before Frank’s passing in June 2017.

Frank and Carol were charter members of Messiah Lutheran Church, where they raised their four children.

Carol was happiest doing things for her family. She enjoyed all aspects of homemaking, from baking, canning and sewing clothes to taking her children to various sports or church activities.

Upon retirement, Frank and Carol built a beach cabin where they enjoyed many fun times with friends and family.

Carol is survived by her children: Thomas Ruge (Patty) and Anita Ruge Tenold (Bryan); eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Loved ones that preceded her include husband, Frank; daughter, Diane; son, Keith; and granddaughter, Erin.

Special thanks to Dorina and Julie at Dorina’s AFH, Kaiser Hospice and Highgate Senior Living for their gentle care; appreciation to Family Care Services and Meals on Wheels for services that enabled Mom to be in her home as long as possible; and special love and appreciation to her dear friends Julie, Marilyn, Mary, Corrine, Kate and Julio for their unwavering friendship and love - all of you touched Carol’s life in so many special ways.

Please join Carol’s family for a memorial service on Friday, February 21, 2020, 11 a.m., at Messiah Lutheran Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Please sign her guest book @

Carol Ruge, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 one month shy of her 95th birthday. She was born in Vancouver, Washington, the only child of Alex and Pearl Vernon, and was a lifelong resident of Vancouver.Carol married Frank Ruge on April 20, 1947 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage before Frank’s passing in June 2017.Frank and Carol were charter members of Messiah Lutheran Church, where they raised their four children.Carol was happiest doing things for her family. She enjoyed all aspects of homemaking, from baking, canning and sewing clothes to taking her children to various sports or church activities.Upon retirement, Frank and Carol built a beach cabin where they enjoyed many fun times with friends and family.Carol is survived by her children: Thomas Ruge (Patty) and Anita Ruge Tenold (Bryan); eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Loved ones that preceded her include husband, Frank; daughter, Diane; son, Keith; and granddaughter, Erin.Special thanks to Dorina and Julie at Dorina’s AFH, Kaiser Hospice and Highgate Senior Living for their gentle care; appreciation to Family Care Services and Meals on Wheels for services that enabled Mom to be in her home as long as possible; and special love and appreciation to her dear friends Julie, Marilyn, Mary, Corrine, Kate and Julio for their unwavering friendship and love - all of you touched Carol’s life in so many special ways.Please join Carol’s family for a memorial service on Friday, February 21, 2020, 11 a.m., at Messiah Lutheran Church.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Messiah Lutheran Church.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close