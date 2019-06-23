CAROL JUNE BARDOT
June 14, 1931 ˜ June 11, 2019
Carol June Bardot of Vancouver, WA, died at home on June 11, 2019, three days shy of her 88th birthday. She was born in Bozeman, MT to Rae and Mona (Martinsen) Henwood on June 14, 1931. Carol graduated from Gallatin County High School in Bozeman in 1949.
After a career with the City of San Diego, she retired to Vancouver to be closer to family.
Carol was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor who loved to travel to places near and far, often corresponding for years with friends she’d met in her travels.
She was active at her church, enjoyed her garden, quilting, reading, and was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person.
Carol is survived by her son, Alan Scott Peterson and his wife, Beverly of Newport, OR; grandsons, Reid Peterson and his wife, Arielle of Boise, ID and Brent Peterson of Newport.
A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8310 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664.
The family requests memorials be made to the church to support programs Carol loved.
Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019