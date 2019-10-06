Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Weisenborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CAROL JEAN WEISENBORN

December 23, 1948 ˜ September 8, 2019



Carol Jean Weisenborn, 70, a lifelong resident of Clark County, WA, died suddenly Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on December 23rd, 1948 in Vancouver, WA to Irving and Virginia (DuNann) Weisenborn. She grew up in Hockinson, WA and graduated from Battle Ground High in 1967.

Carol married Ken Coats in 1967 (div.2001), and together they had two children, Casey and Angie. In 2001, she began her adventures with her significant other, Ted Wirch, and welcomed his daughter Alexis to the family.

Carol was first and foremost a homemaker. In the mid 70s she started working at the Rug Baron in Battle Ground, WA. She eventually became a co-owner. In 1984, she, along with her best friend Teri Nosko, opened Cari’s Decor. After she sold her share in 1988, she went to work for Mervyns at the holidays. She stayed 10 years in Home World, after which she retired to become the World’s Greatest Grandma!

Carol loved her family, her granddaughters were her world. Her passions were genealogy, gardening, hot air ballooning, travel, her Bunco Gals, collecting anything that had a Peacock on it and her favorite band, The Moody Blues, among many other things.

Carol is survived by her significant other, Ted Wirch, Vancouver, WA; her three children, Casey Coats (Stephanie), Brush Prairie, WA, Angie McDougall (Jay), Kelso, WA and Alexis Wirch, Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren, Kaylee Coats, Emma McDougall; 5 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, George, Amboy, WA, Ray (Suk), CA and Julia Scott (Scotty) Vancouver, WA; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and lastly, her kitty, Cindy, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Virginia Weisenborn; and her sister-in-law, Jo-Anne Weisenborn.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Battle Ground Baptist Church from 1:00-4:00 P.M. A private funeral was held at an earlier date.

