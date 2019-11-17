Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 4300 Main Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



CAROL ANNE SORENSON

January 11, 1947 ˜ October 16, 2019



Carol Anne (Lorentz) Sorenson passed away peacefully at her home in Vancouver, WA, on Oct. 16, 2019, of interstitial lung disease. She was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in Vancouver, to Glenn and Alvina Lorentz.

She attended John Rogers Elementary, Lewis Jr. High and Hudson’s Bay High School. Carol attended Clark College and graduated from Washington State University. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She remained friends with her Sorority sisters, and made frequent trips with them throughout the years. She was married and divorced from Tedd Ahlberg and Jerry Sorenson.

Carol enjoyed a long and prosperous career in telecommunications. She began her career with AT&T but with the breakup of the Ma Bell system in 1984, Carol set out to put her own personal stamp on providing top-notch telecommunications management.

In 1989, Carol founded CMS Enterprises, Inc. She began her business working out of her home selling long distance as an agent for providers to various businesses. Over time, her agency transitioned into a corporation offering total telecom management for medium to large-sized businesses. Carol’s community reputation and attentiveness to her clients growing business needs propelled her success for nearly 30 years. Because of her continued and rising success with CMS, in April 2018, Carol was able to sell her business and begin a new chapter in retirement. After many years of living in Portland, OR, she had moved back to Vancouver in 2018.

Carol was actively involved in the class reunion committee from high school. She was an avid skier and golfer, and was a member of the Bergfreunde Ski Club. She was fiercely independent and she struggled when her vision was impaired due to macular degeneration. She adapted to the changes in her sight with optimism and tenacity and was learning to drive with new vision aids, which she hoped would allow her to get her driver’s license renewed.

Carol was a caring friend, and cherished her relationships with the many friends and family members that she had.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Alvina Lorentz.

She is survived by aunts and uncles, Shirley Cuyler of Michigan, Darlene Dillon of Minnesota, Richard and Nancy Lorentz of Canada, Olin Bishop (Dorothy) of South Carolina, and many cousins.

Carol deeply loved her dogs; they were her family. At the time of her death she was surrounded by her three dogs, just as she wished.

A memorial service will be held honoring Carol on Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver, WA 98663.

Prior to her death, Carol asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, the Oregon or Washington Humane Societies or to PeaceHealth Hospice. Her remains will be placed at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver.

