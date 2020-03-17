Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Harrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CARMEN (GOMEZ) HARRELL

September 1, 1955 ˜ December 17, 2019



Our mother, Carmen (Gomez) Harrell whom passed on December 17th, 2019 will always be remembered for her creative and youthful soul.

Carmen loved to laugh, hug, dance and create various arts/crafts projects around the house. This woman was indeed a very talented individual, who not only had amazing patience for her projects but with her family as well.

She spent most of her spare time sewing, coloring, cooking, gardening, and created so many wonderful things which she would share with others when given the chance. Our mom was great company, always with good conversation and advice to give.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Thomas Harrell of Woodland, WA; daughters, Billie (Devin) Parks, Kylie Harrell, Catherine (Kole) Wyckoff; son, William Lopez-Gomez; seven grandchildren; and so many fur grandchildren.

Our mom touched the lives of many and will be missed. She will always be in our hearts.

