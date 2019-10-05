CARL YOUNG MATHEWS, JR.
April 7, 1927 ˜ August 17, 2019
Carl Mathews was born April 7, 1927, in Long Island, NY. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was a veteran of the Korean War. He received his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in Chicago, IL, in 1968. He was an entrepreneur and a business owner.
He was a lifelong chess player, and, until recently, competed in dog agility and ran in marathons. He enjoyed golf, pool and cards. He also enjoyed hiking in the Columbia Gorge, and competitive sports.
Carl loved his family and had a lifelong passion for learning.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; children, Carl, Robin, Irene, Joe, Mark and Laura; sister, Carla; three nephews, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas was in charge of arrangements.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 5, 2019