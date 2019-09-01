CARL WILLIAM AKRE
June 5, 1927 ˜ August 7, 2019
“Be kind to each other.”
Carl William “Bill” Akre passed away on August 7, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 92. He was born on June 5, 1927 in San Diego, California to Carl O. and Elsie E. Akre.
Bill graduated from the University of Montana in 1951 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Forestry.
He and his wife Ginny along with daughter Cathy moved to Kalispell, Montana where he worked in the logging industry. In 1962, Bill and his now family of five, with the additions of Sara and Buck, moved to Battle Ground, Washington where he went to work for International Paper as road construction foreman. In 1972, he was promoted to logging superintendent and in 1978, he was promoted to logging manager, the position he held when he retired on February 1, 1993.
Bill is survived by his sister, Lorrayne Jelle, of Bagley, Minnesota; daughter, Cathy (Dan) Johnson; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia “Ginny” Akre (10/20/97); son, William “Buck” Akre (3/7/2013); daughter, Sara Beth Akre (1/11/18); and Elaine M. Akre (2/7/19), his beloved wife of 20 years.
At Bill’s request, the family will host an open house on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:30 - 5:30 at the home of Dan and Cathy Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver, Washington 98686 (www.chhh.org)
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 1, 2019