CARL W. MATTILA



CARL W. MATTILA

October 22, 1923 ˜ February 2, 2020



Carl W. Mattila was born on October 22, 1923 and died on February 2nd, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born and lived on a farm near Woodland, WA. As a first generation American, he and his family spoke Finnish at home. He started the first grade only speaking Finnish.

In high school, Carl became the first All-State Basketball player in the history of Woodland and still holds that honor today.

He joined the US

In 1947, Carl met Patsy Clark at the Starlight Lodge where dances were often held. They were married in 1948. He graduated from the

Carl worked for Pacific Power and Light at Merwin Dam and Farmers Insurance until he retired.

Family was always his priority. His biggest joy was spending time with family visiting, playing games and unselfishly giving of himself and his time. He was a very passionate person leading to many strong political beliefs including recent letters to the editor. He always had an engaging smile and loved people.

Carl and Patsy were married for 66 years. He was a dedicated, loving husband. Together they enjoyed bowling leagues, Beach trips digging clams and many years of playing bridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy.

He is survived by four children: Ann Gilbert, Aimee Mattila, Carl R. (Dick) Mattila, and Dave Mattila; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

We are celebrating his life Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at Woodland East Community Center, 369 Gun Club Road at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Diabetes Foundation.

Please sign his guest book @

