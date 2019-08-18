Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Burkheimer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CARL ”JACK” BURKHEIMER, JR.

1928 ˜ 2019



Carl ”Jack” Burkheimer, Jr. died in Vancouver, WA on May 14th, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. Jack was born in Lima, OH in 1928 and came out west with his parents in 1938. In 1946 he graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland, OR. Jack loved to ski and for a time lived and worked in Government Camp.

He enlisted in the Army and served proudly with the First Infantry Division in Germany from 1948 to 1952 where he met the love of his life, Ruth Cieslar. They married in Forchheim, Germany in 1951.

Jack enjoyed a career in the newspaper business and later entered the Real Estate business becoming a broker, eventually developing a company that focused on waterfront properties.

He retired in 1992 and he and Ruth enjoyed traveling in their camper throughout the West. Jack was a sportsman and fished the rivers of Washington as well as Salmon fishing on the coast. He also enjoyed hunting and Montana was always a favorite destination. He and Ruth took dance lessons and ballroom dancing became a very important part of their lives. After Ruth passed away, Jack learned to cook and his Chili was a family favorite.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Karen (Burkheimer) Anderson and husband Tom; son, Kerry Burkheimer and wife Marianne; sister, Carlann; nephew, Raido; six grandchildren, Shane, Carl, Ann and husband Mike, Laurel and husband Benton, Cody, Dillon; and 3 great-grandchildren, Little Jack, Raine, and Maisy. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be on September 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Vancouver United Church of Christ, 1220 NE 68th Street, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jack’s name to Pacific Rivers (a non Profit) can be made via their website: www.

Please sign his guest book @

