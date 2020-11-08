CANDANCE SUSAN ATKINSON
Candance was born in Clarkston, WA, and passed unexpectedly Oct. 29, 2020. She was 57.
Those who knew her knew you could always lean on her shoulder, cry and say whatever you were really thinking. Her knack for being artsy and “saving” things usually meant a visit with her would end by you taking home a gift that would melt your heart or give you strength for the next day. She was loving, kind, a fighter and genuine to a fault. She had a soft spot for dachshunds, broken things and pies. Her interest in the moon and stars made her conversations out of this world but her love of getting her hands dirty in the garden kept her grounded.
In her life, Candance had been a bartender, a cook, a daycare worker, a clerk, a flagger, an auntie, the best sister ever, a loving daughter and a wonderful mother.
Her son, Jay Reed; and siblings, John, Dori, Dusty and Michelle survive her.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m., at Recovery Café, 3312 E. 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call Jay 971-295-9741 or Michelle 360-513-8879 for reservations.
