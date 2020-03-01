CALVIN EARL BURKHARDSMEIER
January 17, 1961 ˜ February 19, 2020
Calvin Earl Burkhardsmeier passed away at 59 at the Vancouver, WA VA Hospital from cancer. He was born in Rugby, ND on Jan. 17, 1961 to Richard and Sydney Burkhardsmeier.
Calvin graduated from Columbia River High School in 1979 and from there he joined the Air Force in 1980 where he worked on the F/FB III Avionics Systems Tech for 10 years.
He became very involved in old cars, photography and the Walleye Fishing Club.
Calvin is survived by his parents; one brother, Van; one niece, Kylie; one grandniece, Haizly; and numerous family and friends.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020