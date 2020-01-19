Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caleb Henry Sears. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CALEB HENRY SEARS

June 6, 2005 ˜ January 8, 2020



It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our sweet Caleb. Caleb Henry Sears passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born on June 6, 2005, to parents Shawn Sears and Marlana Sears-Gudgel. From the very beginning of his life, Caleb defied the odds and overcame many health challenges. His strong spirit and love for others was known by all who met him.

Caleb loved singing songs with his mom and Grandpa Dave (especially the Purple People Eater song), sitting outside on his lounge chair and playing with bubbles, taking walks with his Grandma Jo and her Goldendoodle, and helping Kody (stepdad) make fires in the fireplace. He loved cuddling on the couch with blankets, a cup of cocoa, books, in front of the fireplace, even in July.

In his 14 years, Caleb’s life made a great impact on many people. His resilience through seizures, cancer, surgeries and hospitalizations inspired others. When he was feeling well enough, he loved opportunities to go to school at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and see his classmates and teachers. He also loved attending church and Sunday school at Imago Dei Community. He would greet everyone he met with a smile, hug and usually a burp, too.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Marlana Sears-Gudgel, Kody Gudgel (stepdad), Shawn Sears, Allison Sears (stepmom); two younger sisters; maternal grandparents, David and JoAnn Eaton; paternal grandparents, Larry and Vicki Sears; and a host of family and friends.

A public Memorial Service will be held at Imago Dei Community, located at 1302 SE Ankeny St., Portland, OR 97214 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family encourages all who knew Caleb to attend to share memories and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Caleb’s honor to Imago Dei Community, The Elisha Foundation, or the Children’s Cancer Association. In the coming months, there will be an opportunity to donate to a physical tribute memorial for Caleb.



