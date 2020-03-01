BURTON ”BURT” MURCHIE
June 13, 1939 ˜ February 18, 2020
Burton ”Burt” Murchie, 80, passed away Feb. 18th, 2020. He was born to Gordon and Laura Murchie on June 13th, 1939 in Vancouver, WA, where he was a lifelong resident and graduated from the old Fort Vancouver High School in 1957.
After graduation, Burton served as a proud member of The United States Marine Corp.
He loved his family and going duck hunting with his brother Moe. Burton was an avid outdoorsman and quite the fly fisherman. He had a special love for all things Husky Football, and loved watching games with his son Michael.
Burton is survived by wife and best friend, Shirley of 54 years; son, Michael; daughter, Sheli; and a loving black lab, Tonya.
We love you Burt ”Dad”. You will sorely be missed.
The family would like to thank the many individuals from hospice for their loving care of Burt.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020