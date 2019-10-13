Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burt Rosik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BURT ROSIK

December 16, 1930 ˜ September 17, 2019



Burt Rosik, 88, died at home in Vancouver, WA, on Sept. 17, 2019. He was the son of Robert and Helen (Spousta) Rosik. Burt and his two older brothers, Robert and Peter, were raised in Scarsdale, NY. His brother Bobby died in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.

Burt graduated from Eastchester High School in Tuckahoe, NY. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Muskingum College, New Concord, OH.

In 1952, he entered the US Army and spent two years at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, MD.

Burt and Barbara were married in 1953 while he was serving in the Army. They moved to Rochester, NY in 1954, when Burt accepted a job with Eastman Kodak Company’s Camera Works. He continued his employment with Kodak until retirement in 1986.

In 1989, Burt’s first grandchild was born in Salem, OR, and it was time to move west. Peter and his wife were living in Gig Harbor, WA, and their mother was at Panorama City, Lacey, WA.

Barbara and Burt bought a home in Fairway Village (Vancouver, WA) and before long they realized that they loved this part of the country.

Burt kept himself busy with volunteer work at the hospital and driving for the Red Cross. He was an active member of the Mill Plain United Methodist Church. At Fairway Village he was in charge of delivery for the monthly newsletter and a regular participant in the aerobics class. Burt and Barbara loved bridge games and he was director of the Duplicate Bridge Club for several years. After moving in 2016 to Touchmark at Fairway Village, Burt joined with the Reader’s Theater group and enjoyed taking part in several performances.

Their travels included 26 Elderhostels (Road Scholar) programs around the United States and other countries, as well as several trips with the Travel Club at Fairway Village.

Burt is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Taylor Rosik; his son, Thomas Burt Rosik; his daughter, Lynn Rosik; son-in-law, Robert Cortright; grandchildren, Nicholas Cortright and Marisa Cortright; and his brother, Peter Rosik.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Touchmark at Fairway Village, 2911 SE Village Loop, on Sat., Oct. 19, at 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Mill Plain United Methodist Church or a .

Please sign his guest book @

