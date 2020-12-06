BURNICE “BEA” FALQUIST
LaLONDE SALVADOR BEALL
Burnice “Bea” Falquist LaLonde Salvador Beall was born in Aberdeen, SD, Nov. 11, 1923, along with her twin brother, Lester. Bea was the first girl to be born into the Falquist family in two decades. When her dad lost his wheat and potato farm, they loaded the kids and possessions into an old used Hudson with a homemade “house” trailer towed behind it. They headed west and settled in Ridgefield, WA.
Bea graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1942 where she was active in sports, the school choir and the drama department. She loved to roller skate and dance. After high school, Bea moved to Vancouver and attended Vancouver Business College and worked with the Civil Service. This was the summer that she met the love of her life, a medical student named Edward LaLonde. They married in 1944 and spent four years on the east coast in the Army. Bea worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for defense. They returned to Vancouver in 1947 where Ed practiced medicine.
Bea was highly involved in the Ladies Medical Auxiliary and served as president for one year. She was a member of the Evergreen Junior Womens Club and volunteered with the PTA, scouting and Royal Oaks Ladies Board. Bea was an enthusiastic golfer and was a member of the Royal Oaks Country Club from 1959 until her death. Bea loved to play bridge and she also enjoyed a feisty game of cribbage.
Sundays were always “family day” at the LaLonde house. Bea usually cooked a big roast beef dinner which must have smelled for miles as there was always a full house. Some Sundays, runners from the University of Oregon track team showed up knowing full well it was roast beef day. Bea and Dr. Ed enjoyed these visits where there was an abundance of laughter and good cheer.
We will all remember and cherish Bea’s spirit and spunk, her love for her family and friends, and her zeal for life. Bea maintained a positive and vibrant energy up until her death at the age of 97.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Albina Falquist; siblings, Leslie Falquist, Milton Falquist, Ervin Falquist, and Betty Seimears; husbands, Dr. Edward LaLonde, Harold Salvador and Meredith Beall.
Bea is survived by her twin brother, Lester; six children, Coleen McKay, Annette Balcom (Randy), Edward LaLonde, Kimberly Wongwai (Dennis), Kevin LaLonde (Heather), and Kara Wade (Ken); 12 grandchildren, Ryan Zygar, Monica McKay, Lisa Williams, Edward LaLonde, Holly-Kate Foss (Kyle), Austin LaLonde, Tyler LaLonde, Noah Erickson (Molly), Andrea LaLonde, Hope LaLonde and twins, Emily and Grace Wade; eight great-grandchildren, Zane Perry, James Williams, Lucas Zygar, Miles Foss, Abram Foss, Jackson LaLonde, Caroline Finley and Scarlett Finley.
