Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BUDDY ”BUD” GAYLOR

March 8, 1934 ˜ March 6, 2020



Buddy ”Bud” Gaylor was born to Frank and Martha Gaylor on March 8th, 1934 in Las Animas, CO. He moved with his parents to Vancouver, WA in 1941 where he was a lifelong resident. Bud passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020.

He worked at Alcoa, construction of The Dalles Dam, and spent 40 years proudly contributing to the manufacture of Freightliner heavy duty trucks.

Bud mentored many (including at risk youth) and volunteered numerous hours grand-parenting at local elementary schools.

Bud was athletic and loved sports: golf, softball, swimming and water skiing. He was probably the biggest tease you had ever met. Most of all, Bud loved his family and was always there when anyone needed help.

Bud is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Phyllis; his daughters, Terry (Kyle), Kathi (Randy), Krista (Jay) and Michelle (Roger); his sons, Jon (Claire) and Brent (Samantha); brother, Roland (Betty); sister, Sally; sisters-in-law, Rita, Joanne and Lydia; his brother-in-law, Bob Burgess; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; brothers, Frank, Jim, Larry and Bob; and sisters, Lois and Martha Jean.

A special thanks to the Kidney Dialysis community for their loving support over the last eight years.

No funeral will be held at Bud’s request but be sure that family and close friends will be celebrating a life well lived that meant so much to each of us.

Please sign his guest book @

Buddy ”Bud” Gaylor was born to Frank and Martha Gaylor on March 8th, 1934 in Las Animas, CO. He moved with his parents to Vancouver, WA in 1941 where he was a lifelong resident. Bud passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020.He worked at Alcoa, construction of The Dalles Dam, and spent 40 years proudly contributing to the manufacture of Freightliner heavy duty trucks.Bud mentored many (including at risk youth) and volunteered numerous hours grand-parenting at local elementary schools.Bud was athletic and loved sports: golf, softball, swimming and water skiing. He was probably the biggest tease you had ever met. Most of all, Bud loved his family and was always there when anyone needed help.Bud is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Phyllis; his daughters, Terry (Kyle), Kathi (Randy), Krista (Jay) and Michelle (Roger); his sons, Jon (Claire) and Brent (Samantha); brother, Roland (Betty); sister, Sally; sisters-in-law, Rita, Joanne and Lydia; his brother-in-law, Bob Burgess; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; brothers, Frank, Jim, Larry and Bob; and sisters, Lois and Martha Jean.A special thanks to the Kidney Dialysis community for their loving support over the last eight years.No funeral will be held at Bud’s request but be sure that family and close friends will be celebrating a life well lived that meant so much to each of us.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close