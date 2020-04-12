Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BRYAN KYLE GRAMMER

April 10, 1941 ˜ April 1, 2020



Bryan Kyle Grammer was born to Jesse and Eva Grammer in Pecos, TX. As a child in West Texas he accompanied his father on cattle drives; sleeping on his saddle for a pillow at night and eating meals from a chuck box.

He graduated from Texas A&M and then joined the Navy to serve two tours of duty in Vietnam as a P-3 Orion pilot.

Bryan then flew as a commercial pilot for American, Western, and Delta airlines. He retired as a Delta Captain flying routes to Asia and Europe. In retirement, Bryan had a passion for golf, skiing, travel, spending time with family, and enjoying the company of his many friends.

He was the proud and devoted father to Matthew Grammer, Kyle Grammer (Alisa) and Lori Gambino (Nicholas). He was beloved by his grandchildren: Bryndan, Layla, Antonio, Finn, and Giovanni.

Bryan will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Diane Grammer and his nephews, Kelly Grammer (DeeDee) and Kevin Grammer (Carla) and their families.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Frankie, and brother Jesse Charles.

Bryan was man of kindness, generosity, and good humor. He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

