BRUCE WITT
July 21, 1947 ˜ March 16, 2019
Bruce Witt, 71, passed away March 16, 2019 in Kalispell, Montana. He was born July 21, 1947 in Vancouver, WA.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Kathryn; sisters, Janet Veatch and Evelyn Plamondon; brother, Craig Witt; sons, Jeff (Carol), Shawn, Jason and Shane (Maria) Witt, Kip and Kirby Kirkpatrick; daughter, Sarah Clarke (Buckley); and his grandchildren, Kody Kennan, Ethan and Mason Clarke, and Kyle and Kalia Kirkpatrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and June Witt; and his sister, Thea Witt.
Services will be held at 11am, April 26th at St. John’s Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA.
St John's Catholic Church
8701 NE 119th St
Vancouver, WA 98662
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 21, 2019