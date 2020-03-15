BRUCE EDWARD SMITH
February 11, 1951 ˜ February 21, 2020
Bruce Edward Smith of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 21, 2020.
He graduated from Grossmont High School in San Diego, CA, in 1969.
After receiving his B.S. degree from University of Oregon, Bruce became a naval aviator. One Navy adventure was being a part of VXE-6 Deep Freeze Antarctica.
He was a pilot for American Airlines from 1986 to 2009. Bruce is survived by his wife of 33 years, Paulette Wanless Smith; children, Alicia, Allison and Alex; stepson, Andy McCall (wife Breigh); 3 grandchildren; siblings, Eric and Leland Smith and Sylvia Erickson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020