BRUCE E. THOMAS

May 30, 1936 ˜ October 1, 2019



Bruce E. Thomas, Brush Prairie, WA, passed away Oct. 1st, 2019 from pneumocystis (PCP). He was born May 30th, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Clark County, where he graduated from Battle Ground High School.

Bruce served in the Army from 1957 to 1958.

He worked in the logging industry as a young man and established Bruce Thomas Insurance on Jan. 3rd, 1974.

He loved watching high school basketball, clam digging, fishing, camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed NASCAR, baseball and was always up for a competitive game of cards.

Bruce was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Elks, , Moose, Eagles and the Berlin U.S. Military Veterans Association. He enjoyed his winters in Apache Junction, AZ for the past eight seasons.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen of Brush Prairie; son, Pat Thomas (Caryn) of Battle Ground; daughter, Tammy Schwanz (Ken) of Brush Prairie; grandchildren, Seth Thomas (Josalin), Trevor Schwanz, Kyle Thomas (Victoria), Lucas Schwanz, Leah Thomas Pinacho (Felipe), all of Vancouver, Beca Thomas of Battle Ground; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Thomas of Vancouver.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Manor Evangelical Church, 17913 NE 72nd Avenue, Battle Ground.

Layne’s Funeral Home, Battle Ground, in charge of arrangements.

