BRIAN KEITH KINKAID
June 2, 1958 ˜ August 10, 2019
Brian Keith Kinkaid died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on August 10, 2019.
Brian was born in Tacoma, WA, then moved to San Francisco, CA, with his family in 1962. He graduated from Aragon High School in San Mateo, CA, in 1977. He then moved to Vancouver, WA, in 2010 with his family.
Brian worked in many professions including as a machinist, appliance repair technician, small business owner and Fred Meyer employee.
Brian loved sports especially the 49ers. In his younger years, he was an avid skate boarder, water skier, backpacker, softball player and played basketball for his high school team.
Brian is survived by his wonderful daughter, Evelyn (13); and her mother, Alicia of Vancouver; parents, Herbert and Juanita Kinkaid of Vancouver; brother, Steve (Joy) Kinkaid of Vancouver; sister, Debbie (Craig) Kennedy of Baja California Sur; sister-in-law, Marie Kinkaid of Boise, ID; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Shawna, Stephen, Melissa, Michael, Tyler, Ivette and Anna; as well as many great friends especially his partner, Julie.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Kinkaid.
Services will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019