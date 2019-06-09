BRIAN DOUGLAS
SMITHLINE
June 2, 1979 ˜ May 23, 2019
Brian Douglas Smithline, born June 2, 1979, is the beloved son of Douglas (with stepmother, Mary K. Smithline) of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz (mother) of Longview, WA. He passed away May 23, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Brain has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. He leaves behind a great sorrow in us that he went too soon. Brian was deeply loved by family and friends. He was a graduate of Battle Ground High School in 1998.
From then on, he started working in the food service business and worked at numerous restaurants in the Clark County area.
Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camp-outs. He enjoyed cooking special meals for family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Heather Ann Smithline.
Survivors include his parents, Douglas (Mary) Smithline of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz of Longview, WA; sisters, Shannon Thompson of Longview, WA and Debbie (Jeremmy) Whipple of Woodland, WA; and brothers, Adam and Chris Birkholz of Kelso, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may join us in celebrating Brian’s memory for the service and reception at the church and a potluck following at Brian’s aunt Mary’s home in Amboy, WA.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019