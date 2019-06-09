Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brush Prairie Baptist Church 11814 NE 117th Ave Vancouver, WA 98662 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Brush Prairie Baptist Church 11814 NE 117th Ave. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BRIAN DOUGLAS

SMITHLINE

June 2, 1979 ˜ May 23, 2019



Brian Douglas Smithline, born June 2, 1979, is the beloved son of Douglas (with stepmother, Mary K. Smithline) of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz (mother) of Longview, WA. He passed away May 23, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Brain has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. He leaves behind a great sorrow in us that he went too soon. Brian was deeply loved by family and friends. He was a graduate of Battle Ground High School in 1998.

From then on, he started working in the food service business and worked at numerous restaurants in the Clark County area.

Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camp-outs. He enjoyed cooking special meals for family and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Heather Ann Smithline.

Survivors include his parents, Douglas (Mary) Smithline of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz of Longview, WA; sisters, Shannon Thompson of Longview, WA and Debbie (Jeremmy) Whipple of Woodland, WA; and brothers, Adam and Chris Birkholz of Kelso, WA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may join us in celebrating Brian’s memory for the service and reception at the church and a potluck following at Brian’s aunt Mary’s home in Amboy, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

Brian Douglas Smithline, born June 2, 1979, is the beloved son of Douglas (with stepmother, Mary K. Smithline) of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz (mother) of Longview, WA. He passed away May 23, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Brain has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. He leaves behind a great sorrow in us that he went too soon. Brian was deeply loved by family and friends. He was a graduate of Battle Ground High School in 1998.From then on, he started working in the food service business and worked at numerous restaurants in the Clark County area.Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camp-outs. He enjoyed cooking special meals for family and friends.Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Heather Ann Smithline.Survivors include his parents, Douglas (Mary) Smithline of Ridgefield, WA and Linda Birkholz of Longview, WA; sisters, Shannon Thompson of Longview, WA and Debbie (Jeremmy) Whipple of Woodland, WA; and brothers, Adam and Chris Birkholz of Kelso, WA.A Celebration of Life will be held at Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662 on June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may join us in celebrating Brian’s memory for the service and reception at the church and a potluck following at Brian’s aunt Mary’s home in Amboy, WA.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close