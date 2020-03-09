BRIAN DAVID KAISER
February 4, 1959 ˜ February 12, 2020
Brian David Kaiser passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He was born on Feb. 4, 1959, in Bend, OR, to Victor Dale and Leah G. Kaiser.
He graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1977 and attended Clark College majoring in Horticulture.
Brian is survived by his mother, Leah Lane; sister, Kimberley Kaiser-Collins (Bob); brother, Steven W. Kaiser; and nieces, Camille Collins and Melissa Christopher (Cort).
A memorial service will be held on Sat., March 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Battle Ground United Methodist Church, 10300 NE 199th St., Battle Ground, WA.
Special thanks go to the nursing staff at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital.
Donations in lieu of flowers may go to SW Washington Humane Society.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020