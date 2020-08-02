BRIAN D. ELLENZ
December 3, 1958 - July 11, 2020
Brian D. Ellenz was born Dec. 3, 1958 in Vancouver, WA to Donald and Jean Ellenz. He graduated from Washougal High School in 1977 and spent most of his life in Washougal, WA before moving to Clearwater, FL in 2017.
He worked with boats most of his life, ranging from repair/servicing, sales, and working onboard vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean. He enjoyed his current position in retail sales.
Brian was happiest on the water, whether boating on the Columbia River, cruising the Caribbean or working on a research vessel. He loved to travel and was a fan of car racing, enjoying numerous NASCAR races in person, and never missing them on television.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ellenz.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Ellenz; siblings, David Ellenz (Debbie) and Donna Ellenz (Kenny Cochran); nieces, Kate Trammell (Blake) and Kendra Cochran, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, his Celebration of Life has been postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to West Columbia Gorge Humane Society, PO Box 270, Washougal, WA 98671 or online at wcghs.org
