Obituary



BRANDON CHARLES HOULE’

February 22, 1986 ˜ August 23, 2019



Brandon Charles Houle’ passed away August 23, 2019 while at work from a heart attack. The sudden attack was brought on by an undetected genetic heart disorder. He was 33.

Brandon graduated from Washougal High School in 2004. He was a gifted artist that graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Game Art and Design from the Portland Art Academy last December.

Brandon was an avid sports enthusiast and a devoted Mariner, Buckaneer and Blazer fan.

On July 20, 2019, with his family and friends, Brandon married his best friend, Patrice Marie Kuykendall at the Washougal River Christmas Tree family farm.

Brandon touched so many lives. His BIG heart and priceless sense of humor was his personal trademark. He never had an unkind word about anyone.

Brandon, you were loved by all who knew you. Our hearts are broken. Your company and laughter will never be forgotten.

Save a spot up there for us Brandon...

Until we all meet again...WE LOVE YOU!

Brandon is survived by his wife of 1 month, Patrice Marie Kuykendall-Houle’ of Portland, OR; his mother and stepfather, Teresa Palmer and Arthur Malfait of Washougal, WA; his father and stepmother, Charles and Jackie Houle’ of Gresham, OR; his younger brother, Ethan Houle’ of Portland, OR; and his auntie, Chris Woods of Washougal, WA.

Please join us to celebrate Brandon’s life on Saturday, September 7th at 2p.m. at the Port of Camas/Washougal Marina Park, in Washougal, WA. Please bring a flower to be gathered and scattered by the family on the Columbia River on that day.

Please sign his guest book @

