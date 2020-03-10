BORENDRA KUMAR BISWAS
April 8, 1934˜ March 7, 2020
Borendra Kumar Biswas, age 85, died at home on March 7, 2020. He was born in the state of West Bengal, India, where he spent the first 30 years of his life.
Boren received an M.A. in English Literature at the University of Calcutta.
He met his wife, Beverly, in 1963 and moved to Vancouver, Washington where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Boren worked for The Tidland Corporation in Camas for 35 years, initially as advertising manager and finally as president.
Boren had a passion for travel and adventure. He was known for his enthusiasm, optimism, and charisma. He had a lifelong love of Shakespeare and English poetry, hiking, camping, and, above all, singing.
Boren was preceded in death by his brother, Robindra.
He is survived by Beverly Biswas, his wife of 55 years; his children, Bijoli Biswas-Wagstaff, Robindra Biswas, Anjali Gallagher and Keya Biswas-Diener; his 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass for Boren will take place on March 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, Washington at noon, preceded by a rosary at 11:30.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 10, 2020