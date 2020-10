Or Copy this URL to Share



BONNIE NELL SMITH

October 7, 1930 ˜ May 8, 2020



Due to COVID-19, the celebration of life for Bonnie Smith scheduled for Oct. 10 has been canceled and will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021. Please contact Polly for further information or questions.



