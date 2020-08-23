BONNIE NELL SMITH
October 7, 1930 ˜ May 8, 2020
Bonnie was born in Casa Grande, AZ on Oct. 7, 1930 to Dorothy W. and Walter F. Hiett. She was one of seven children. Bonnie passed away May 8, 2020 in her Vancouver, WA home with daughter, Polly; sister, Dorothy; niece, Donna; and family friend, Darlene by her side.
Her father worked on numerous dams in different states, so she lived in Las Vegas, NV; Baker, OR (now Baker City); and Oregon City, OR, where she graduated in 1949. The family then moved to Vancouver where she lived the remainder of her life.
She married Hallie (Lucky) Ross Smith and had one daughter, Bonnie Pauline Smith (Polly). Lucky preceded her in death in 1960.
Bonnie went to Clark College where she graduated as an LPN. She was in the first class of RNs graduating a few years later. She worked with some of her instructors, at their request, in several hospitals in Vancouver, Kaiser hospital, VA and the County.
Bonnie also worked as a charge nurse in several nursing homes in Vancouver. She worked for the same owners at Highland Terrace in Camas and in Goldendale, WA.
After semi-retiring, she and Polly started Polly’s Country Adult Family Home where she continued to be involved for 30 years until the day of her passing.
She was well respected by all community members who met her, from doctors that she worked with, to patients and families, as well as other adult family home members. Bonnie was Caregiver of the Year for the Adult Family Home Association.
She will be missed so much especially by her daughter, Polly; dogs, Ginger and Calvin; and cat, Sweetie Pie, who passed away shortly after Bonnie.
She loved painting and won awards starting at age 12. She was a collector of Native American items as she was part Cherokee Indian.
Bonnie loved road trips; she traveled with her mother and Polly all over the United States to visit with family. She cruised the world with Polly and friends. Polly and Bonnie visited Russia and wanted to go back.
Bonnie enjoyed casinos, especially when she won! She loved flying aerobatics; and she was her daughter’s first and last passenger. Bonnie got Polly interested in flying when Polly was 12. Bonnie was going to skydive on her 90th birthday this October. She loved swimming across the Willamette River in Oregon City. She also loved working in her yard.
She loved everyone and loved entertaining. She would have large gatherings for as many as 40 friends and family for holiday dinners in which she did all the cooking. She was very meticulous in everything she did.
Bonnie is survived by Polly; sister, Dorothy Taylor; and brother, Bill Hiett and nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Wade (Floyd), John and James Hiett; and sister, Mary Thompson.
There were no services due to COVID-19, but there will be a celebration of her life on Oct. 10 at Polly’s Country AFH, 19108 NE 18th St., Vancouver, WA. If restrictions are lifted, there will be another announcement closer to this time.
