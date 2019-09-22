Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lois Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BONNIE LOIS GRAHAM

June 8, 1920 ˜ September 12, 2019



Bonnie L. Graham passed peacefully on September 12, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many community and church friends. Bonnie was born in Spokane, Washington, June 8, 1920, to Huldur Emilia and Merrill Adlai Simms. Her mother immigrated to the US from Sweden in 1895 and her father was born in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from RA Long High School, Longview, Washington.

Bonnie was a lifelong student and had an adventuresome spirit.

She was the epitome of “The Hostess with the Mostest.” Her home was always open and she warmly and graciously welcomed family and friends.

In 1945, Bonnie married Richard F. Preston, the love of her life. Richard passed in 1964.

She later married Leonard Graham, who was her dear husband and companion until his death in 2016.

A long career with State Steamship Lines introduced Bonnie to world-wide travel which she loved.

Always active in her community, she was president of her sorority, a member of Gyro Club, First Presbyterian Church and a long-time member of Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club. She was an avid golfer, competing in club championships in the northwest. She also was a dynamite bridge player, and loved to dance. She was extremely generous in gifting her favorite charities and her church.

Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Elese B. Cox of Longview, Washington.

She is survived by Elese’s daughters, Elese B. Claussen of Cannon Beach, Oregon and Linda M. Zenor of Sherwood, Oregon, and their families.

We wish to thank Touchmark at Fairview Village, Vancouver and their loving staff who helped make the last few years of Bonnie’s life joyful and comfortable. We also thank the people at D.A. Davidson, especially John Cameron and Molly Filbin. And finally, we also thank Bonnie’s many friends, especially Irene Sheevy and Bella and Moonja Hollosy for their kind and caring attention to Bonnie.

Per the wishes of Bonnie’s family, there will be a private memorial service in her honor. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband, Richard, at Parkhill Cemetery, Vancouver, Washington.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Vancouver Lake, Attention: Bonnie L. Graham Memorial, PO Box 65688, Vancouver, Washington 98665 or Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

May her final adventure bring her peace as she joins those she loved who traveled before her.

Evergreen Memorial Gardens will usher Bonnie to her final resting place.

