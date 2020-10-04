1/1
Bonnie Jo Pierce
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BONNIE JO BLOOM PIERCE
May 9, 1953 ˜ September 21, 2020

Bonnie Jo Bloom Pierce passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA, on May 9, 1953, to Edward R. and Thelma (Pettis) Bloom.
Bonnie had a BA in early childhood education from Eastern Washington University. She was a crochet designer and was a member of the Crochet Guild of America. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting and lapidary. She had a wonderful smile and Bonnie loved to introduce crocheting to people from around the world.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, William; sons, Tim and Anthony (TJ); and daughter, Katie Pierce Massey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kevin.
Memorial donations are suggested to Community Home Health and Hospice in lieu of flowers.
A special thank you to Community Health and Hospice, especially to hospice nurse, Kami. Evergreen Memorial Gardens are in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved