BONNIE JO BLOOM PIERCE
May 9, 1953 ˜ September 21, 2020
Bonnie Jo Bloom Pierce passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA, on May 9, 1953, to Edward R. and Thelma (Pettis) Bloom.
Bonnie had a BA in early childhood education from Eastern Washington University. She was a crochet designer and was a member of the Crochet Guild of America. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting and lapidary. She had a wonderful smile and Bonnie loved to introduce crocheting to people from around the world.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, William; sons, Tim and Anthony (TJ); and daughter, Katie Pierce Massey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kevin.
Memorial donations are suggested to Community Home Health and Hospice in lieu of flowers.
A special thank you to Community Health and Hospice, especially to hospice nurse, Kami. Evergreen Memorial Gardens are in charge of arrangements.
