BONNIE D. LAWRENCE
Bonnie D. (Anderson) Lawrence of Vancouver, WA, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. She was 86 years old.
She was preceded in death by her son, David; and granddaughter, Cheryl.
Bonnie is survived by her children, William, Debra, Betty, Beverly, Patti and all of her children’s spouses and families, including 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.
