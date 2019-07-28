BOBBY EUGENE JAMES
March 20, 1941 ˜ July 15, 2019
Our beloved Bob, age 78, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on July 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was adored by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bert; sons, Jesse (Patti) and Jimmy (Heidi); and his 10 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 12-1:00 p.m. in the hospitality room at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on July 28, 2019