BOBBIE WILLIAMS DURDIN
1940 ˜ 2019
Bobbie W. Durdin died in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 79. He was born to Booker Taliaferro Durdin and Jimmie Lee Williams Durdin in Huntsville, Texas on February 5, 1940. From birth to about 12 years old, Bobbie was raised on country farms where he learned farming, fishing, and hunting. Eventually, they moved to a little town called Cleveland, Texas. It was about 30 to 40 miles from the rural Texas. The family then moved to Cleveland because his mother accepted a teaching job. Bobbie played tenor saxophone in the high school bands and in college ROTC band for 2 years. Bob finished from Douglas High School in 1958.
He entered Prairie View A&M College/University in September 1958. He attended 4 years of college there with a major in Industrial Arts.
At 21 years-old, Bobbie entered the United States Air Force and served 8 years and 5 months.
In 1969 newlyweds, Bob and Iola, moved to Portland, Oregon. Later, the family moved to Vancouver, Washington in August 1975. Bobbie pursued a career as an Electrician and join the Union of International Brotherhood of Electrical Brothers Local 48 (IBEW). He loved his Union, enjoyed mentoring young “fish”, and being on the Electrical Workers Minority Caucus.
Bobbie loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid fan of jazz and blues.
Bobbie Durdin is survived by a son, Marcus; daughter, Amber Rose; granddaughter, Alexa; sister, Ruth Franks; and a host of cousins, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Iola; daughters, Avis Lynn and Antoinette; and both parents.
Bobbie Durdin’s service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with a viewing that morning from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 5, 2020