BLAINE L. MEYERS
January 27, 1969 ˜ MAY 13, 2019
Blaine L. Meyers, 50, of Tigard, OR, passed away in Washougal, WA. Born in Boise, ID on January 27, 1969, he graduated from Washougal High School in 1988.
Blaine enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduating and served proudly as a field radio operator in Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1992. He then joined the Oregon Air National Guard as a radar repairman.
Blaine was employed by Lam Research in Tualatin, OR, while also serving as a Technical Sergeant with OR Air National Guard, 116th Air Control Squadron, Camp Rilea, Warrenton, OR.
Blaine is survived by his sons, Garrett Meyers and Nolan Meyers of Murfreesboro, TN; mother and stepfather, Jan and Norm Gustafson of Washougal, WA; brothers, Brian Meyers (Gloria) of Washougal, WA and Brad Meyers (Sandra) of Sacramento, CA; nephews, Austin and Jacob Meyers of Washougal, WA and Jordan and Jason Meyers of Sacramento, CA; and his partner, Ms. Hide Davisson of Portland, OR.
There will be a graveside service with full military honors held at the Washougal Memorial Cemetery, 3329 Q Street, Washougal, WA, at 11:00 a.m. on June 29, 2019. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life potluck will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church Dining Hall, 824 NE 4th Avenue, Camas, WA.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019