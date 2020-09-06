BILLIE JO CAMPBELL
1928 ˜ 2020
Billie Jo Campbell died peacefully at home early Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 92. She was lovingly cared for by her family during hospice.
Billie Jo Hodge was born in Mount Vernon, IL. She drove with her parents, Ferne and Curtis Hodge, to Vancouver, WA in 1942, where her father worked in the Kaiser Shipyards and her mother owned and operated a beauty salon.
Billie graduated from Vancouver High School in 1946 and attended the University of Washington. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority where she formed lifelong friendships.
She told stories about her jobs at the original Vancouver Public Library, on Main Street, and Kiggins Theater. In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Campbell and began her most important job as mother extraordinaire! She played a caring role in her children and grandchildren’s lives not to mention the neighborhood kids who found their way to her house.
Billie was an avid reader and world traveler throughout her life. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of Royal Oaks Country Club. She volunteered as a docent at the Portland Art Museum and with Clark County CASA. She was always stylishly dressed and accessorized, and had a refined taste in art and home décor. Billie enjoyed a nice glass of wine and conversations with friends and family.
She lived a long and full life and was loved by many. She is survived by daughters; Carolyn White (Ben), Ann Bourdon (Bob), Linda Campbell, Janet Steiner, Nancy Crowe (Alan), Diane Campbell and Betsy Wallace, son; Jeff Campbell; grandchildren, Chris, Carrie, Sarah, Adam, Jim, Jon, Joe, Katy, Mary, Kirstin, Will; and great-grandchildren, Kai, Kayden, Hannah, Jackson, Hayden, Hattie, Elsie, Emmie, Josephine and Lake.
At Billie’s request, no service will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
.
The family wishes to thank the caring hospice staff at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
