BILLIE JEAN (EGGLESTON) WALSH

April 1929 ˜ June 2019



Mom passed away from this life to be with her Lord and family on June 13th, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 90. She had been a longtime resident of Clark Co., a member of St. Joseph Catholic church and graduated from Fort Vancouver High.

She married Clair the love of her life in 1946. Together they raised 3 children.

She retired from Reders Drug Store and began the carefree life of traveling with Clair in the motor home.

She is survived by her husband, Clair, of 72 years; children, Linda, Bill, Debbie and their spouses; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Her family will forever hold fond memories and she will be truly missed.

Viewing will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on June 22- from 12 to 9 p.m. and June 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Grave site services to be held June 24th at 2 p.m.

