BILLIE EARL TOWLE
December 11, 1935 ˜ March 24, 2019
Billie Earl Towle of Glenwood Place Senior Living in Vancouver, WA, passed away March 24, 2019. She was born to Kattie Mann Beightol and Earl Thomas in Honeygrove, TX on Dec. 11, 1935.
Billie worked for the Vancouver Memorial Hospital as a Ward Clerk.
She was a member of the New Heights Church and the Henry Wentworth Eastern Star.
She enjoyed traveiling, camping, a day at the beach, bird watching and family events.
Billie is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. Towle; children, Kevin Towle (Jacquie McKevitt) and Deborah Sell (Harley Sell); grandhcildren Angela Sell, Michael Sell (Kayla); great-grandchild, Michael Sell, Jr.; and her sister, Mary Catherine Beightall (Percy Shakesspear).
Visitation will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on April 4th from 12-9;00 and April 5th from 9-9:00.A memorial service will be held at New Heights Church on April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 31, 2019